Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 ninth green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 over for the round.