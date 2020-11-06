-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth’s tight approach leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 137-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 ninth green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 over for the round.
