John Huh shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, John Huh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Huh's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Huh's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
