In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round in 128th at 15 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

Walker his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

Walker got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Walker got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Walker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 6 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to 7 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Walker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 8 over for the round.