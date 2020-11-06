Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Jhonattan Vegas's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Vegas hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Vegas's 179 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.