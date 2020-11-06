Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 107th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Dufner missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.