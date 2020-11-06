-
Jason Day putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day’s nice approach leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day lands his 98-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round in 2nd at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
Jason Day got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Day hit his 98 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
