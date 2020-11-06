In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 3 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Lovemark's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.

Lovemark stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 155-yard par-3 15th. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lovemark's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Lovemark hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Lovemark's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.