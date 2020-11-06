  • James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, James Hahn drains a 30-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn sinks lengthy birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, James Hahn drains a 30-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 8th hole.