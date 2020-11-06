-
-
James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
-
Highlights
James Hahn sinks lengthy birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, James Hahn drains a 30-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Hahn got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hahn hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hahn's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.