J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
