Isaiah Salinda putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Isaiah Salinda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Salinda finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Isaiah Salinda had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Isaiah Salinda to 1 under for the round.
