Hunter Mahan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mahan finished his round tied for 114th at 10 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Hunter Mahan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hunter Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mahan's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 under for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Mahan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 3 over for the round.

Mahan had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough and his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.