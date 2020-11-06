-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 3 over for the round.
