  • Strong putting brings Hideki Matsuyama an even-par round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 183-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama nearly aces No. 9 at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 183-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.