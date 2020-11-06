Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hideki Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.