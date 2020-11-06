In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 99th at 7 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Stenson hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stenson chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Stenson tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stenson's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stenson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stenson's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 5 over for the round.