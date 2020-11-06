-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander drains 22-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Henrik Norlander sinks a 22-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Norlander's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
