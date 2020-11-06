In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Varner III's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Varner III's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.