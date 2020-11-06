-
Greg Chalmers shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chalmers's tee shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
