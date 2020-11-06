  • Grayson Murray shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Grayson Murray lands his 182-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray birdies No. 9 at Vivint Houston Open

