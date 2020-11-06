In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 128th at 17 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Murray got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Murray tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Murray hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Murray hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Murray to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Murray's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.