Graham DeLaet putts well but delivers a 1-over 25 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Graham DeLaet hit 2 of 5 fairways and 5 of 6 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeLaet finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Graham DeLaet got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Graham DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
