In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McDowell hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.