November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his round tied for 13th at 2 under Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Francesco Molinari's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green ninth, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
