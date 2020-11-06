-
Fabián Gómez putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabian Gomez sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Fabian Gomez lands his 151-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gómez finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Fabián Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gómez's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
