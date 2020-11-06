-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 28th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Scott, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.