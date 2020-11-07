Erik Barnes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Barnes hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Barnes hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

Barnes got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.