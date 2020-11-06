-
Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 86th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Grillo hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Grillo hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
