-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.