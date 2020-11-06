Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 163 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.