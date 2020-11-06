  • Dustin Johnson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson rolls in a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson holes 17-footer for birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson rolls in a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.