Doc Redman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Doc Redman makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Doc Redman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under, and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green ninth, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Redman's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
