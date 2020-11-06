-
Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
