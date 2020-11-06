  • Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Dawie van der Walt sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.