-
-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Dawie van der Walt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brandt Snedeker; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, van der Walt's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.