Dawie van der Walt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brandt Snedeker; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, van der Walt's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.