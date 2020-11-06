-
-
David Hearn shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
David Hearn hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 114th at 10 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hearn hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hearn to 4 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 5 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 6 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.