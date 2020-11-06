-
7-over 77 by Danny Lee in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Danny Lee hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 120th at 11 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 576-yard 16th hole par-5, Lee hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 7 and had a two-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Lee to 7 over for the day.
