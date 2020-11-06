D.A. Points hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 123rd at 11 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Points suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Points at 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.

Points tee shot went 156 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Points to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Points's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Points's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 4 over for the round.