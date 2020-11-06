-
-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Conners hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.