Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Snedeker with solo lead, Day’s driving, fans return
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the Vivint Houston Open, where Brandt Snedeker (-5) leads after 18 holes, Jason Day makes impressive shot from the tree outline and the tournament welcomes limited fans for the first time since the TOUR restart.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Chris Kirk got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kirk's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kirk hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
