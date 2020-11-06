In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Chris Kirk got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kirk's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kirk hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.