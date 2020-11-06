Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Charley Hoffman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hoffman hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 1 under for the round.