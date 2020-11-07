-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 69th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 333 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Schwartzel's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
