In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Jason Day; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ortiz's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Ortiz chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.