  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz's short game leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.