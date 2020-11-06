In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 124th at 11 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under, and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to 5 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 6 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 6 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 7 over for the round.