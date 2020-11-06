-
Cameron Tringale finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Cameron Tringale hit 4 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
