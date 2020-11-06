In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Cameron Davis hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 137 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 6 over for the round.