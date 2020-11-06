-
-
6-over 76 by Cameron Davis in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Vivint Houston Open
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of Vivint Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Cameron Davis hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 137 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.