C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Pan hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.