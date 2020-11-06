In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 48th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Koepka's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Koepka at even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 1 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.