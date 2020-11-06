-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 124th at 11 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 4 under, and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Burgoon his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 4 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Burgoon's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Burgoon's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
