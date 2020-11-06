-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 2 under for the round.
