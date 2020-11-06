-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.