-
-
Brian Harman rebounds from poor front in second round of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Harman sinks 18-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Harman finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Brian Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brian Harman at 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Harman's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Harman hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.