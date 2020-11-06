-
Brandt Snedeker putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round in 3rd at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under.
Brandt Snedeker got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Snedeker's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
