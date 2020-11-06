In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Branden Grace hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 121st at 11 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Grace hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Grace's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Grace's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Grace's tee shot went 140 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 10 over for the round.