In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 115th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Van Pelt tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Van Pelt's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.